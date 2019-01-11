Mar Jayega Tu: These Gully Boy Memes Have Us Laughing Hard

2018 was one prosperous year for Ranveer Singh. With Padmaavat, Ranveer Singh showcased his class acting and with Simmba he flaunted his entertainer side and won everyone's hearts. And he is all set to do it again! A few days ago, the trailer of Gully Boy hit the internet and it has been receiving immense love from the netizens. In the trailer, Ranveer can be seen showcasing a plethora of emotions and we just can't wait for this film.

Having said that, fans are also sharing Gully Boy memes on Twitter and it's every bit hilarious. Especially, the particular scene from Gully Boy trailer, featuring Alia Bhatt, in which she says 'Marr Jayega Tu' has become a butt of jokes. Check it out.

Repeat#apnaTimeAyega #GullyBoy — Hamedsayed (@Hamedsa79747591) January 11, 2019

My broke ass self everytime a friend posts exotic vacation photos#GullyBoyTrailer #GullyBoy pic.twitter.com/7hTEMvIrW4 — Disha Dutta (@Lil_Chaat) January 11, 2019

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, Gully Boy celebrates the journey of a street rapper. The film also stars Alia Bhatt, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Kalki Koechlin in the pivotal roles.

Speaking of the film, Zoya has made it very clear that Gully Boy is not a biopic on any rapper. She was quoted as saying, "This is not a biopic, this is not a biopic of Naezy or Divine. This is a completely fictional story. It is inspired by them and their music; they worked with me on the film to make it authentic. I took inputs about their lives, music, nuances, so there are a lot of things from their lives in the film but it is not an exact biopic, it is a fictional drama"

Talking about the inspiration for the film, Zoya said, "I was editing Dil Dhadakne do. And my editor showed me a video of Naezy. He is a rap artiste. It was authentic desi rap, and the journey of Gully Boy started."

The film is all set to hit the theatres on February 14, 2018.