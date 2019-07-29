English
    These Photos From Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas's Romantic Getaway In Miami Are Brimming With Love!

    Every time Priyanka Chopra drops a picture on her Instagram page, it's bound to go viral on the internet. And when it comes to her love-soaked moments with hubby Nick Jonas, the fans are always in for a treat. The actress, who recently flew back from her Miami vacation, posted a couple of clicks from her birthday celebration and boy, there are absolutely drool-worthy!

    One look at them and we bet, you would want to pack your vacation bags right away. Check them out here.

    These Two Look So Much In Love!

    In this picture, the 'Quantico' actress and her hubby are seen sharing a cozy moment on a yacht.

    If Time Could Stay Still Like This

    Another picture features Priyanka snuggling up to her pop-star hubby, as she holds on to his foot. On the other hand, Nick too has his eyes only on his lady-love. She captioned the picture as, "My 💓". - (sic)

    Priyanka Looks Magical In This Picture

    The 'desi girl' even shared a picture where she is seen having her perfect 'Kodak' moment in a striped ensemble.

    If Love Had A Face

    More recently, Priyanka and Nick were spotted on a stroll with her pet dog, Diana, the pictures of which are going viral on the internet. The actress looks gorgeous in a black and white maxi dress. Nick paints a handsome picture in a pair of blue trousers and leopard-printed multi-coloured shirt.

    On the professional front, Priyanka will be next seen in Shonali Bose's 'The Sky Is Pink' alongside Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. The film is the only film from Asia to have an official selection at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) this year. 'The Sky Is Pink' will have a theatrical release in India on October 11.

    priyanka chopra nick jonas
