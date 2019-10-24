    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      These Pictures Of Kangana Ranaut And Team Thalaivi Bonding In Los Angeles Is Shaking Up The Internet

      By Staff
      |

      Kangana Ranaut has already proven her mettle as an actor, time and again. She started 2018 with a bang, as her directorial debut, Manikarnika, opened to rave reviews and did well at the box office. The actor is all set to stun the audience once again with a powerful performance with Thalaivi, a biopic based on the life of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actress, late J Jayalalithaa.

      To get into the look of Jayalalithaa, Kangana will don a never-seen-before avatar in the film and undergo a complete transformation. The team is going all out to ensure that her look is spot-on and to make sure that the film is one of the biggest of 2020. Hollywood prosthetics expert, Jason Collins, of Captain Marvel fame, has been roped in for the film. A few days ago, pictures of Kangana undergoing fittings of prosthetics had gone viral, and the entire team is back in Los Angeles for the second round of look test.

      Kangana Ranaut And Team Thalaivi Bond In Los Angeles

      While making sure, that no stone is left unturned to make sure Thalaivi is one of the biggest films of next year, Kangana was also spotted bonding with producers Vishnu Induri, Brinda Prasad and Shaailesh R Singh, along with sister Rangoli Chandel and ace costume designer Neeta Lulla.

      Story first published: Thursday, October 24, 2019, 16:31 [IST]
