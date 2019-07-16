These Unseen Pictures From Pooja Batra- Nawab Shah's Wedding Look Every Bit DREAMY!

Meet The Newly Married Couple

Pooja shared this unseen picture from her wedding album on her Twitter page and captioned it as, "Thank you so much for all your Good wishes & Blessings." The newly married couple is seen posing for a picture while flowers are being showered on them.

Match Made In Heaven

For their wedding reception, Pooja and Nawab were seen twinning in grey. Revealing details about how Nawab popped the question, Pooja told BT, "He was ready to propose to me soon after we met. Eventually, he proposed to me in Delhi, and again when he came to meet my parents with his family."

Nawab Wanted To Marry Pooja Right After Their First Meeting

"One has to be ready to experience something like this, and I guess, Pooja and I were in that space. It was as if we were destined to be together. We didn't want to think about it too much and delay it (marriage) any further. Both of us have gone through various phases in life and have matured over the years. When I reconnected with her, a relationship wasn't on my mind. However, at this stage in life, you feel the void of not having a companion. Pooja entered my life like sunshine and I was sure that I wanted to spend the rest of my life with her. In fact, I wanted to marry her right after our first meeting."

Pooja Revealed Details About Her Wedding In An Interview

"Nawab and I exchanged vows in Delhi, with only our families in attendance. Our loved ones kept asking us why we were delaying it (the marriage). I was simply going with the flow, but then I realized that he is the man I want to spend the rest of my life with, and there is no point in delaying it any further. So, here we are. We had an Arya Samaj wedding, and we will register our marriage this week."