This Actor Wants Kareena Kapoor As His Wife & Sara Ali Khan As His Sister! Can You Guess Who?

Kareena Kapoor As His Wife; Sara Ali Khan As His Sister

Karan Johar knows how to get people talking and made Sidharth Malhotra spill his heart out at Koffee With Karan 6. During the show, Sidharth Malhotra jokingly said that he wants Kareena Kapoor as his wife and Sara Ali Khan as his sister. We wonder how Saif Ali Khan would react to this, folks! But, of course, it was all in jest!

Sidharth Malhotra & Aditya Roy Kapur

The latest episode of Koffee With Karan featured Sidharth Malhotra and Aditya Roy Kapur and both of them were seen having a lot of fun talking their heart out with Karan Johar.

The Rapid Fire Round!

During the rapid fire round, Sidharth Malhotra opened up by saying that he loves Parineeti Chopra's "Punjabiyat" but tolerates her singing skills. When Aditya Roy Kapur was asked about his favourite song, he said he loves 'Main Aisa Kyun Hun' to describe his current state of affairs.

Winter Is Coming!

During the Winter Is Coming round, Sidharth Malhotra answered promptly to all the questions asked by Karan Johar and Aditya Roy Kapur looked around in a daze. This made the trio erupt with laughter and they all had a wonderful time.