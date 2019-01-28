This Actor Was Smitten By Aishwarya Rai's Beauty During Their First Ever Meeting! Can You Guess Who?

I Had A Crush On Aishwarya Rai The First Time I Saw Her

Rajkummar Rao revealed to Karan Johar that he had a major crush on Aishwarya Rai during their very first meeting and stated that he's glad to have got the opportunity to work with her.

Fanney Khan

Both Aishwarya Rai and Rajkummar Rao starred together in Fanney Khan in 2018 and though the movie didn't do well at the box office, Rajkummar Rao has had many sweet memories shooting with Aishwarya Rai.

This Has To Be The Best Line Ever Said By Rajkummar Rao!

''The chemistry between Aishwarya Rai and me is being appreciated. People are saying there is a new couple in town in the form of both of us and I am completely okay with it. I have no problem with that," he said in a previous interview to PTI.

On The Work Front

Rajkummar Rao is all geared up for the release of his upcoming movie Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga and is busy promoting it at every nook and corner. The movie also stars Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor and is all set to hit the theatres on February 1, 2019.