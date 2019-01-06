 »   »   »  This Actor Had The Guts To Openly Ask Katrina Kaif For Marriage Right In Front Of Salman Khan

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are the talk of the town since quite a few years and there's rumours all over the place that the duo are not just friends, but might be dating as well. Both Salman and Katrina's fans dream to see the couple get married and some of them even call Katrina 'bhabhi'. Just when you thought that nobody would ever dare to ask Katrina Kaif for marriage, think again! A new actor not only asked Katrina to marry him, he asked it right in front of Salman Khan. The actor is none other than Vicky Kaushal.
Vicky Kaushal Asks Katrina Kaif For Marriage Right In Front Of Salman Khan
A video has been doing the rounds on social media of Vicky Kaushal sharing the stage with Katrina Kaif at an award show. Vicky, jokingly says to Katrina, "Why don't you find a guy like Vicky Kaushal and get married. It's the wedding season so I just thought you might want to get marrie and I just asked," and then says, "Mujhse shaadi karoge?" and the song Mujhse shaadi karoge plays in the background and everyone burst into laughter.
Katrina Kaif Replied To Vicky Kaushal's Proposal
Thankfully, Katrina Kaif realised that Vicky Kaushal is just pulling her leg and she pulled his leg in return by saying, "Mujhe himmat nahin hain (I don't have the guts) and everyone else at the award show burst out into laughter as well.
Salman Khan's Reaction Was Epic!
While Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were having fun on stage with their witty 'wedding' lines, Salman Khan's reaction was epic. He placed his head on Arpita Khan's shoulders as soon as Vicky Kaushal asked her hand for marriage and ended up clapping when Katrina Kaif said "Mujhe himmat nahin hain" and breathed out a huge sigh. Of course, Salman Khan too was pulling their leg as well by his reactions.
Gutsy Vicky Kaushal
Also, we gotta admit that Vicky Kaushal is the only one in Bollywood who actually had the guts to propose Katrina Kaif for marriage right in front of Salman Khan. Though it was just for fun, he made everyone's hearts beat much faster with his witty antics.
Watch The Video Here
We're sure you'll burst out into laughter after the watching the video too.
