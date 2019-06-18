English
    This Actress REGRETS Losing Shoojit Sircar's Piku To Deepika Padukone; Says 'It Was My Loss'

    Parineeti Chopra regrets losing out Deepika Padukone's Piku

    Deepika Padukone's performance in Shoojit Sircar's Piku co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Irrfan Khan was quite appreciated by everyone and is considered to be one of her finest performances. But do you folks know that the actress wasn't the first choice for the film? Yes, you heard that right!

    Recently when Parineeti Chopra graced Neha Dhupia's chat show with her best friend and ace tennis player Sania Mirza, the actress revealed that she could have been a part of this Shoojit Sircar's directorial.

    How Parineeti's Loss Became Deepika's Gain

    Parineeti told Neha, "I didn't really turn down the film... there was confusion. I was going to do another film at the same time and then that film also didn't happen, so it was my loss."

    On The Show, Parineeti Was At Her Candid Best

    When Neha asked her to name one actor who needs a shrink, the actress after a thoughtful pause took Ranveer Singh's name. She further added, "It's just for fun. He is not mad or anything, but he is crazy in a good way."

    The Actress Also Turned Love Guru For Her Co-stars Aditya Roy Kapur & Sidharth Malhotra

    "I think both of them are not really in the space to commit right now so they should continue what they're doing and when they're ready, they should only have a permanent girlfriend. I know them, and I speak to them about these things."

    'One Shouldn't Give In To Peer Pressure & Get Married Soon,' Says Parineeti

    "I would say this to Sid and Adi also, do it when you're ready. Don't do it just because everybody else is."

    Does This Advice Apply To Arjun Kapoor As Well Who Is Currently Dating Malaika Arora?

    To this, Parineeti said, "I cannot tell Arjun anything. Woh apni life ka malik hai. Wo jo karta hai, he does it when he wants to do it."

    Parineeti Chopra On Her Career Graph: I Am Here Because Of The Dips That I Have Faced

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 18, 2019, 13:26 [IST]
