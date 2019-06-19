This 'Bharat' Actor Works As A Food Delivery Boy In Free Time; Read His Inspiring Story Here!

Chetan's Story Came Into Fore When Actor Rajesh Tailang Tweeted About It

Things recently came to limelight when actor Rajesh Tailang tweeted about Rao and wrote, "Today the #swiggy delivery guy, who delivered food at my place is an actor and he did a cameo with me in #delhicrime . Whenever is not getting acting job, he does this. RESPECT."

He Couldn't Afford The Fees To Join An Acting Institute

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Chetan said, "I generally get a role of about 2-3 minutes but that doesn't matter to me. Even a minute role is enough to fuel my passion for acting.

"Mujhe TV aur films dekhne ka bahut shauk hai. Mai hamseha se actor banna chahta tha. Socha, film institute ke liye paise nahi hain toh theatre kar lun, lekin utne paise bhi nahi the. Toh fir maine TV ko guru bana liya. Dekh-dekh kar acting sikh gaya, (I was always fond of watching TV shows and films. I had always wanted to become an actor. So I thought, why not put together some money and join a film institute? But I couldn't afford it, so I taught myself by watching TV," Rao revealed.

Here's Why Rao Works As A Delivery Boy

"Pehle toh mai spot boy ki tarah kaam karta tha, in film jo Delhi mei shoot hoti thi. Apne sapne ke kafi kareeb tha mai tab bhi. Set pe logo ko dekh le bhi acting sikha. Ghar jaake wohi dialogues bolta tha jo actors ko dekhta tha sets pe karte hue (laughs) (I used to work as a spot boy. I used to observe the actors on set and repeat their lines after going back home)," he says.

Slowly, he gathered the confidence to audition for small roles. Speaking about it, he said, "Mujhe aram se chotey motey roles mil jatey hain, (I get small roles with relative ease)."

While acting is his passion, he still needed to earn money and that's when he took up the job of a food delivery boy, "I don't earn much through side roles so I work as a delivery man to manage my expenses," the actor told the daily.

'Ek Din Mehnat Se Mai Superstar Jaroor Banunga, Says Chetan

When quizzed if he gets recognized when he goes out to deliver food, Chetan said, " Sometimes, log pehchan lete hain, kabhi nahi pehchantey. Acha lagta hai jab koi kehta ki aapko kahin dekha hai, aur acha lagta hai jab kehte hain ki aapko TV ya film mei dekha hai... (Sometimes they do, sometimes they don't. It feels good when they say they've seen my work)."

He concluded on a positive note by saying, "I know that I am a delivery boy today, lekin ek din mehnat se mai superstar jaroor banunga (One day I will become a superstar because of my sheer hard work)."