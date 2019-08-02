English
    Viral: This Elderly Woman's Beautiful Rendition Of Lata Mangeshkar's Song Will Leave You Impressed!

    Here's something which will surely brighten up your day! An elderly Bengali woman's heartwarming rendition of Lata Mangeshkar's iconic track, 'Ek Prem Ka Naghma Hain' has gone viral on the internet.

    In the video, a sari-clad woman at Ranaghat station in West Bengal, is seen singing the popular song from 'Shor', which featured Manoj Kumar, Nanda and Master Satyajit Ray in the lead roles. The video shared by a Facebook page called ' Barpeta Town: The place of peace' has already garnered more than 45,000 internet impressions.

    Speaking to NDTV, the owner of the Facebook page Krishaan Das Zubu, revealed that the video was shot at Ranaghat railway station in West Bengal. He also said that the video was sent to him by a Ranaghat resident.

    A Facebook user wrote, "Guys she needs a better platform. Her voice needs a platform." Another one commented, "She must have gone through a lot in life. Singing with so much sentimental emotion. God bless her and keep her happy."

    What do you have to say about it? Let us know in the comment section below.

    Read more about: lata mangeshkar
