Viral: This Elderly Woman's Beautiful Rendition Of Lata Mangeshkar's Song Will Leave You Impressed!

Here's something which will surely brighten up your day! An elderly Bengali woman's heartwarming rendition of Lata Mangeshkar's iconic track, 'Ek Prem Ka Naghma Hain' has gone viral on the internet.

In the video, a sari-clad woman at Ranaghat station in West Bengal, is seen singing the popular song from 'Shor', which featured Manoj Kumar, Nanda and Master Satyajit Ray in the lead roles. The video shared by a Facebook page called ' Barpeta Town: The place of peace' has already garnered more than 45,000 internet impressions.

Check it out here.

Speaking to NDTV, the owner of the Facebook page Krishaan Das Zubu, revealed that the video was shot at Ranaghat railway station in West Bengal. He also said that the video was sent to him by a Ranaghat resident.

Meanwhile, here's how netizens reacted to the video.

Old woman singing ‘एक प्यार का नगमा है’ in train station…



"She brought tears in my eyes. How beautiful she is and so is her voice," wrote 1. "What a voice, how very expressive," said 2nd. "Her voice is so beautiful," 3rd.#SuperSingerhttps://t.co/aWCPKqYwOr — Heem S. Shakya (@heemshakya) August 2, 2019

Lata mangeshkar song ek pyaar ka nagma hai sung by this old lady outside Kolkotta railway station https://t.co/PHh8FX3le0 — Meenu K Aroraa 🌈 (@MeenuKumarr) August 1, 2019

A Facebook user wrote, "Guys she needs a better platform. Her voice needs a platform." Another one commented, "She must have gone through a lot in life. Singing with so much sentimental emotion. God bless her and keep her happy."

What do you have to say about it? Let us know in the comment section below.