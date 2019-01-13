THIS Hollywood Actress Is Impressed With Tiger Shroff’s Dancing Skills: Find Out!

Tiger Shroff's acting chops may not have won hearts so far, but his charm, on screen presence and dancing skills are loved by his fans. A few days ago it was Hrithik Roshan's birthday, and Tiger had the sweetest wish for Hrithik whom he is a huge fan of. Tiger made a tribute video to Hrithik, in which he was dancing to 'Ek Pal Ka Jeena' from Hrithik's first movie Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. It got many Bollywood celebs praising him for it but now, it has made it to Hollywood too! Actress Gwyneth Paltrow has left a comment on Tiger's Instagram video!

Tiger Shroff's tribute video to his idol Hrithik Roshan went viral on the internet and got many Bollywood celebs flattering him for it. Tiger had posted a video of him dancing to 'Ek Pal Ka Jeena' from Hrithik's debut movie Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. Tiger wished the superstar on his birthday with the caption, "Blessed to be working with my inspiration 🙏🙏🙏😇😇 thank you for being born and giving direction and inspiration to so many of us! #happybirthday @hrithikroshan ❤"

Impressed with Tiger's dancing skills in the video, Avengers: Endgame Actress Gwyneth Paltrow left a comment on the video saying, "So good." Short and sweet, right? Tiger is yet to reply to this!

The video had left Bollywood celebs Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez impressed too. Kriti had written, "My favvvvv song of his!!! You just took me back to Kaho na Pyaar hai!" (sic). Jacqueline also had commented saying, "Is there anything you can't do tiger!!!!" (sic).

Recently Tiger was hailed as a 'wonder kid' by Ranveer Singh and Ayushmann Khurrana on Rajeev Masand's Actors Roundtable 2018. Tiger Shroff will next be seen in the Dharma Productions' sequel to 'Student of the Year', alongside debut actresses Tara Sutaria and Ananya Pandey. It is set to release on May 10th, 2019.

