This HOLLYWOOD Heartthrob Would Like To Work With Priyanka Chopra In A Bollywood Film!

It's None Other Than 'Avengers' & 'Men In Black: International' Star Chris Hemsworth!

The international star recently said in an interview with Pinkvilla during the 'Men In Black: International' promotions that he would like to star in a Bollywood film! Woah, we can already see the ladies fainting here!

Are You Listening, Priyanka Chopra?

On being asked if he would like to work with Priyanka Chopra, the actor answered, "Yes, send me a script and we'll find something out." Well, we must say Chris and PeeCee would make one smoking hot couple on the big screen. What do you guys think?

Priyanka On The Bollywood Front

It's been a while since we have seen her in a Bollywood film. But the wait will finally come to an end on October 11 this year when her film 'The Sky Is Pink' co-starring Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim will hit the big screens. The film is based on the life of Indian motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary, who died aged 19 in 2015 after contracting the respiratory illness pulmonary fibrosis during a bone marrow transplant.

Meanwhile, We Are Yet To Get Over Priyanka's Dazzling Appearance At Cannes This Year

With her hubby Nick Jonas by her side, the gorgeous actress gave us many memorable picture-perfect moments on the red carpet.