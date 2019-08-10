THIS Is What Akshay Kumar & Sonam Kapoor Said About ‘Padman’ Winning National Award

The Akshay Kumar starrer Padman, which released last year, was a significant movie due to its social message. The film was based on the story of a social entrepreneur named Arunachalam Muruganantham who makes inexpensive sanitary napkins for women. Giving due credit to the movie, the National Film Awards of 2019, honored the film as the Best Film on Social Issues. Akshay was super happy with the news, especially because it was his wife, Twinkle Khanna's debut production. Read what he said!

As per a report in Pinkvilla, Akshay Kumar said, "I was in the midst of Mission Mangal promotions when Tina called me asking if it was true? If Padman had actually won a National Award for Best Film On Social Issues. All my tiredness of promotions vanished hearing this news. I remember it was on the sets of Pad Man only that Sonam and I got the news of winning our respective National Awards last year. So life has come a full circle and I couldn't be happier for Tina for winning this with her debut production and of course R.Balki for putting it all together and the entire team behind Pad Man. Not just that, Chumbak, a Marathi film I presented, Swanand Kirkire won the National Award for Best Supporting Actor for that film. Over all, it's been a rewarding day."

Sonam Kapoor, who co-stars in Padman, took to her Instagram to celebrate this win for the film. She wrote, "This is one for the books! Creating a movie around social issues always has its challenges. It's truly humbling to have received the acceptance of our country and the National Film Award committee, this is the only gratification one can ask for. Thank you to everyone who was a part of this amazing journey, each and everyone one of you was an integral part of this labour of love." (sic)

Alongside Akshay Kumar and Sonam Kapoor, Padman also stars Radhika Apte. The film was directed by R Balki.

