THIS Is What John Abraham Said About Batla House’s Clash With Akshay Kumar Starrer Mission Mangal

Bollywood cinephiles are looking forward to two films this Independence Day - the Akshay Kumar starrer Mission Mangal, and the John Abraham starrer Batla House. On this clash at the box office, this is what John Abraham had to say.

John is optimistic that the release of both films will not affect each other's box office earnings. While promoting Batla House, he said, "I think the good thing is that there are two very credible films releasing (on the same day). Talking about business, there is enough business for two films on that day - both Akshay and I know that. I think it's a great day for the audience, they are the winners because they get to choose from two very good films."

Talking about the film, he said, "'Batla House' is an edge-of-the-seat thriller. So, even if you don't care about the incident, the film still works for you. Credit to (director) Nikkhil (Advani), and (writer) Ritesh (Shah) who have put four years of research into the film. Not only do you have a thriller, but when you walk out of the theatre, you will scratch your head and marvel at the fact that this was also true."

Encouraged that the movies being made these days are telling good stories, John added that he hopes Batla House will fall under this category of films. "Be it 'Article 15', 'Super 30' or 'Uri', I think we are telling good stories now. I would want to believe that 'Batla House' is one of those exceptionally good stories being told. I don't think it is a trend. I feel, you should do what you really believe in. So, if you want to make a story on a real-life character or incident, you make it. If you want to tell a fictitious story, do it. Everything works," he said.

Batla House, directed by Nikkhil Advani, is based on the real life events surrounding the Batla House Encounter Case of 2008. On the other hand, Mission Mangal which co-stars Vidya Balan, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu and Sharman Joshi. The film is inspired by the scientists who were involved in India's space mission to Mars.

MOST READ: Upon Winning National Awards For Padmaavat, Sanjay Leela Bhansali Recounts Film's CHAOTIC Journey