THIS Is What Vicky Kaushal’s Fans Shout Out When They Spot Him In Public Now!
Vicky Kaushal's film Uri: The Surgical Strike is storming the hearts of people and at the box office. Having crossed the Rx. 100 Crore mark, Uri is the first super hit of 2019. The film is loosely based on the Indian Army's surgical strike against Pakistan in retaliation to the Uri attacks in 2016. Vicky Kaushal, who had an amazing year in 2018, with consecutive successes of films like Raazi, Lust Stories, Sanju, Love Per Square Foot, and Manmarziyaan, has started 2019 with a bang. He recently shared how the success of Uri has been for him and he also revealed what his fans shout out when they spot him in public!
Vicky's Josh Is High With The Success Of Uri
"Uri crossed the benchmark that every film is vying for. Fans have been sending us videos of people reacting to different scenes - it is overwhelming to see them clapping and hooting," revealed Vicky Kaushal to Mid-Day. Vicky, unable to contain his excitement, has been posting these videos on his social media pages.
Vicky's Fans Shout Out 'How's The Josh'!
Although Vicky has delivered one amazing performance after another ever since he started his career in films, it looks like Vicky's stardom is picking up and going to new levels. "Now, it (female adulation) has started. When people spot me walking or driving down the road, they exclaim, 'How's the josh?' It feels good that I have been able to reach out to the audience."
Even PM Modi Could Not Resist Saying The Popular Dialogue
‘How's The Josh' has become a popular slogan now. Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself could not hold back from the saying this popular dialogue from the film at the recent unveiling of India's first cinema museum in Mumbai.
'A Hero Cannot Make A Film Hit'
Vicky also told what he thinks of the popular notion that a ‘hero makes or breaks a film'. "A hero cannot make a film hit. Movies are made with team effort. I credit Aditya [Dhar, director] and Ronnie Screwvala [producer] for their conviction. A film can turn an actor into a star, but a star can't guarantee a great film on his own," he said.
