THIS Is What Vicky Kaushal’s Fans Shout Out When They Spot Him In Public Now!

Vicky's Josh Is High With The Success Of Uri

"Uri crossed the benchmark that every film is vying for. Fans have been sending us videos of people reacting to different scenes - it is overwhelming to see them clapping and hooting," revealed Vicky Kaushal to Mid-Day. Vicky, unable to contain his excitement, has been posting these videos on his social media pages.

Vicky's Fans Shout Out 'How's The Josh'!

Although Vicky has delivered one amazing performance after another ever since he started his career in films, it looks like Vicky's stardom is picking up and going to new levels. "Now, it (female adulation) has started. When people spot me walking or driving down the road, they exclaim, 'How's the josh?' It feels good that I have been able to reach out to the audience."

Even PM Modi Could Not Resist Saying The Popular Dialogue

‘How's The Josh' has become a popular slogan now. Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself could not hold back from the saying this popular dialogue from the film at the recent unveiling of India's first cinema museum in Mumbai.

'A Hero Cannot Make A Film Hit'

Vicky also told what he thinks of the popular notion that a ‘hero makes or breaks a film'. "A hero cannot make a film hit. Movies are made with team effort. I credit Aditya [Dhar, director] and Ronnie Screwvala [producer] for their conviction. A film can turn an actor into a star, but a star can't guarantee a great film on his own," he said.