English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    THIS Is Why Raveena Tandon’s Father Didn’t Believe That She Could Become An Actress!

    By
    |

    Raveena Tandon was the queen of hearts in the 80s and 90s. Her performances in films like Majboor, Khel Khel Mein, Khud-Daar, Waqt Ki Deewar and others won the love of audiences. But what many people don't know is that she was never trained to be an actress. Recently, Raveena revealed that her father was skeptical of her abilities to become an actress as she had never attended acting or dancing classes before facing the camera. Read on!

    Raveena Tandon’s Father Didn’t Believe She’d Be An Actress

    During a media interaction at the Entertainment Trade Awards, Raveena said, "My father didn't believe that I could get into acting because I didn't attend acting or dance classes before entering films. After finishing school, I immediately faced the camera, so he was bit shocked. I think he was pleasantly shocked and happy."

    Talking about the long way she's come, she added, "It's a coincidence that I worked with Salman in my debut film 'Patthar Ke Phool', and now I am judging 'Nach Baliye' which is being produced by his production house. It's a superhit show. I am thankful to the audience that they have appreciated our show. I would urge them to keep loving the show so that we can entertain them."

    Raveena also spoke about the upcoming Ganesh Festival and what it means to her. "I never wish for anything from Ganpati Bappa. I am just grateful for whatever he has given me. When I go to any religious places -- be it a temple, a mosque or a church, I only thank God for giving me everything. Coincidentally, whenever Ganapati Bappa arrives at our home, good things happen to us."

    She also raised the critical issue of water pollution caused during the festival. "I want to urge people that now our mother earth is in danger. I feel people shouldn't bring statues of Ganapati Bappa that are chemically painted and which are made from plaster of paris. I think Ganapati Bappa himself wouldn't want people pollute to earth. We are spreading poison in our seas and lakes, so I feel people should celebrate the festival in an eco-friendly manner," she said.

    MOST READ: Jiah Khan Suicide Case To Be The Subject Of Documentary Series By British Filmmaker?

    More RAVEENA TANDON News

    Read more about: raveena tandon
    Story first published: Wednesday, August 21, 2019, 18:47 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 21, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue