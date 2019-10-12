This Person Dropped A Major Hint About Salman Khan's Eid 2020 Release; See Leaked Picture!

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Inshallah' starring Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt was supposed to hit the big screens on Eid 2020. Unfortunately, the film got shelved due to reasons best known to the makers. While announcing the same, the superstar had tweeted, "The film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali is pushed but I will still see you all on Eid, 2020. Insha-Allah!!" Since then, there have been various speculations doing the rounds about which film Salman was referring to.

Recently, reports surfaced that Salman and Prabhu Deva are planning to team up once again for a film after 'Dabangg 3'. Buzz is, the film will be an adaptation of the 2017 Korean film, 'The Outlaws'. It revolves around a police officer who is assigned with the task of finishing the underworld gang clashes in the city.

Rumours are rife that Salman will be donning the uniform once again for this movie. Meanwhile, Salman and the makers are quite tight-lipped about the film. A Mumbai Mirror report recently stated that Sohail Khan has registered the title of 'India's Most Wanted Cop: Radhe' for this film.

Amidst all this, a picture has surfaced on social media which hinted 'Radhe' has been slated for an Eid 2020 release. Bollywood cinematographer Ayananka Bose posted a picture on his Instagram story of the shooting schedule of the film kept on a table. What caught everyone's attention was his caption for the picture that read, "Locked n loaded!! Any guesses which film? Hint: Eid."

Have a look at it here.

Various media reports suggest this Salman starrer is scheduled to hit the shooting floors on November 4 this year.

Meanwhile, the superstar's next release is 'Dabangg 3' where he will be reprising his role of Chulbul Pandey. The film has Kannada superstar Kiccha Sudeep playing the main antagonist, Balli. On Dussehra this year, the makers unveiled his first look poster from the film. 'Dabangg 3' also stars Sonakshi Sinha and marks the Bollywood debut of Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee Manjrekar. The film is slated to release on December 20, 2019.

Salman Khan Is Extremely Upset With Ranbir Kapoor