This Photo Of Taimur Ali Khan Enjoying Karisma Kapoor's Birthday Cake Is All Things Cute!

The ravishing Karisma Kapoor celebrated her 45th birthday yesterday in London in the company of her family which included her mother, her kids Sameira and Kiaan, sister Kareena Kapoor Khan and her little munchkin Taimur. The Kapoors had a small intimate birthday celebration, the pictures from which are trending on the internet.

Despite being in the same city, Kareena's hubby couldn't be a part of the celebrations since he was busy shooting for Nitin Kakkar's Jawaani Jaaneman. Meanwhile, Karisma shared a couple of pictures from her birthday party and it looks too much fun. Check them out right away here-

Taimur Is The Star Attraction Karisma Kapoor is the birthday girl but, we must say that it's the little Taimur who is stealing the limelight in this picture where Karisma is seen feeding him the birthday cake. The Birthday Cake The actress also shared a picture of her birthday cake in her Instagram story and it looks every bit yummy. Age Is Just A Number Earlier, Karisma shared a picture of herself in a black bikini with a powerful message that read, "Love urself at every age 😇 #nofilter #birthdaymood." Mommy's Girls In yet another picture, the Kapoor sisters- Karisma and Kareena are seen posing with their mommy dearest Babita.

Speaking about films, Karisma's sister Kareena will be next seen in Akshay Kumar starrer Good News, Homi Adajania's Angrezi Medium and Karan Johar's Takht.