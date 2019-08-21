This Sweet Gesture Of Chiranjeevi Won Over Amitabh Bachchan & He Said Yes To Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy

Yesterday (August 20, 2019), when the grand teaser of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy got unveiled in Mumbai, the lead star of the film, superstar Chiranjeevi revealed how he convinced megastar Amitabh Bachchan to do an extended cameo in the film.

He told media at the event, "When I was talking to my director, he said there is this role and if we can get AB for it, nothing will be like it. So I called Amitabh sir, and told him about the role, he said, because you have called, I will do it. He immediately said yes. I am working with India's only megastar, I feel fortunate and thankful."

While praising Amitabh Bachchan, Chiranjeevi also said that Big B is his real life mentor. He feels there is only one megastar, and he is Amitabh Bachchan. Speaking of his working experience with him, he said that it was simply amazing and he is very thankful to him.

Apart from Chiranjeevi and Big B, the film also casts Kiccha Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jagapathi Babu, Ravi Kishan and Niharika in the key roles. The film is helmed by Surender Reddy and is produced by Ram Charan. Whereas, Farhan Akhtar-Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment will be presenting the film in Hindi.

The film is slated to hit the theatres on October 2, 2019 and will be clashing with Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's War.

Speaking of the clash, Farhan said, "We should go beyond this thing that two films cannot release on the same day. I hope both the films are good, and the audience gets to watch two good films."