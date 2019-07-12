This Throwback Picture Of Ranveer Singh With Long Hair Is A Perfect Post For 'Flashback Friday'

Ranveer Singh Slays The Long Hair Look

In the picture, the actor is seen flaunting his long hair and hugging a friend. Indeed, that just makes us realize time flies and how!

Ranveer On His Quirky Sense Of Fashion

In a recent Femina interview when asked to react to a few sections of people making fun of his quirky fashion, Ranveer said, "I'm entertained and find them amusing. I post memes that others have made out of my appearances."

Ask him if he gets offended and the actor replies, "Why would I be? I'm wearing a certain outfit because it makes me happy. Why should I grudge somebody else's perspective? Let's say, I turn up donning a psychedelic floral outfit from head-to-toe, and the individual who is criticising me is in a white T-shirt and jeans. He says, ‘Look, how garish.' I can turn around and tell him, ‘Look, how boring!"

The Actor Says He Dresses According To His Mood

"I dress according to my mood. Frankly, I often end up dressing conventionally, but that doesn't get written, noticed, or even talked about. It's like the Goal Keeper Syndrome-he might make 20 good saves, no one says anything, but if he messes up once, it's the only thing that will be spoken about."

The Actor Also Opened Up About 'Takht' In The Same Interview

"I have always wanted to collaborate with Karan Johar, and he offered me a brilliant part in a ‘killer' story. It's unlike anything I have done before, and I saw the potential to make something noteworthy out of it."