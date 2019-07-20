English
    Watch! Hrithik Roshan Practicing Bhojpuri Accent For Super 30 Is Hilarious

    Hrithik Roshan has been winning hearts all over, with his fantastic comeback performance in Super 30. Portraying the role of mathematician Anand Kumar for this biopic required Hrithik to completely transform into a person from Bihar. Being the hard-working perfectionist that he is, it looks like Hrithik spent a lot of time to master the Bhojpuri accent for the film. But the process was not without its funny moments. Watch this video and see for yourself!

    Hrithik went through an intense process of preparing for his role in Super 30, and this video is proof. So intense was his practice of the Bhojpuri accent that he almost blew his fake mustache off! Sharing this video on his Instagram, Hrithik wrote, "Ufff too much hard work behind the scenes. ! .

    According to reports, Hrithik spent as much as two and a half hours every day to get the accent right. Not only that, he also spent time observing Anand Kumar's daily habits, ways of walking and speaking.

    The actor delighted his fans when he made a comeback on the big screen after nearly two and a half years. Super 30 is based on the inspiring life of mathematician Anand Kumar, who designed a coaching class for 30 underprivileged students who aspired to get admission into top institutions such as IIT. Hrithik had earlier posted similar behind-the-scenes videos of him singing the popular Bhojpuri song, 'Jab Tu Lagavelu Lipishtick,' and practicing the song, 'Question Mark' for the film.

    Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Pankaj Tripathi, Amit Sadh, and Nandish Singh Sandhu. The film hit theatres on July 12th, opening up to decent reviews and a good performance at the box office.

