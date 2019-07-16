This Video Of Priyanka Chopra Singing 'Sucker' In Karaoke Session Is Trending On The Internet!

Apart from her impressive acting chops, Priyanka Chopra is also an amazing singer. The actress released her first music single, 'In My City' in 2011, followed by 'Exotic' in 2013. Priyanka also lent her voice to a song in Mary Kom.

Recently, the actress appeared alongside her hubby Nick and the Jonas brothers in their new music video, Sucker. In one of her interviews, Priyanka revealed that she loves singing but hates karaoke. But, the actress did make an exception for her hubby on Monday night.

A video of the couple enjoying a karaoke night is going viral on the internet for all the right reasons. In the video, Priyanka is seen taking over the mic from Nick and crooning 'Sucker'. She and Nick also can be seen dancing with each other.

Check out the video here.

Meanwhile, Priyanka and Nick never fail to drop some major relationship goals with their cute PDA. A couple of days back, they had shared photos from their Tuscan holiday as they were seen slow dancing against a picturesque sunset.

Priyanka had also posted pictures where she is seen frolicking by the side of a swimming pool in a white swimsuit and captioned them as, "Best use of vacation. The hubby taking pictures. Lol."

On the work front, the actress will be next seen in Shonali Bose's 'The Sky Is Pink' alongside Farhan Akhtar and Zaira. Speaking about the movie, PeeCee earlier shared, "Though the film (The Sky Is Pink) is about parents losing their child to an incurable disease, it's a unique take on death - one that celebrates people's lives instead of mourning their death. It was a challenge to go from 22 to 60 after 7 Khoon Maaf (2011). I was able to sink my teeth in the part."

Before this, Priyanka was supposed to make her Bollywood comeback with Salman Khan's 'Bharat'. However, she opted out of the film at the last minute owing to her wedding with Nick Jonas. Later, Katrina Kaif stepped into her shoes.

Priyanka Chopra's Birthday Post For Brother Siddharth Chopra Is Giving Us Some Sibling Goals!