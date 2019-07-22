English
    This Video Of Salman Khan Dancing With His Mother To Sia's 'Cheap Thrills' Is Too Cute To Handle!

    Off late, Salman Khan has been dropping some really entertaining videos on his Instagram page. From videos with his nephews to sharing clips of his workout sessions, the Superstar is on fire when it comes to the social media game. And now, Salman has posted one more video, which is a perfect antidote to our Monday Blues.

    In the video, the 'Dabangg 3' star is seen shaking a leg with his mother Salma Khan to Sia's popular song, 'Cheap Thrills' and we must say, it's the best thing we have seen on the internet today. The actor, hilariously captioned it, "Mom is saying band karo yeh naach ganna..."

    View this post on Instagram

    Mom is saying band karo yeh naach ganna..

    A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on Jul 22, 2019 at 2:12am PDT

    Meanwhile, just like us, even Varun Dhawan, Esha Gupta, Freddy Daruwala, Athiya Shetty and many others were all hearts over Salman's adorable dancing video.

    Before this, the actor had shared yet another hilarious video and captioned it saying, "Meri mami parayi ho gayi, she has lost the plot or is it just me." Before you just come to any conclusion, the actor is actually referring to the vegetable 'Endamame' by saying how it converted to English and what not. Check it out here.

    View this post on Instagram

    Meri mami parayi ho gayi, she has lost the plot or is it just me..

    A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on Jul 21, 2019 at 4:59am PDT

    On the work front, the actor will be next seen in Prabhudheva's 'Dabangg 3' alongside Sonakshi Sinha. Salman Khan will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Inshallah', where he will be sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt for the first time.

    Apart from this, there are various reports doing the rounds about Salman is planning to produce a film on the concept of Indian marriage halls. Speaking about the film, a source revealed, "It is a story of two brothers and is set in Delhi. It is at the moment called 'Bulbul Marriage Hall."

