This Video of Taimur Speaking Toddler Language Is The CUTEST Thing You Will See On The Internet

Anything about cute munchkin Taimur makes headlines and his latest video is no different. The latest video of his is presumably taken at a Janmashtami celebration where the tiny tot could be heard saying 'I want to hold it in my hand' (referring to the matka) and we are all bowled over. Watch the video for yourself here.

In an earlier interview, Kareena Kapoor, Taimur's mom, was quoted as saying that she can't go even an hour without him. "Taimur is a part of me. I can't go an hour without him. He's always with me wherever I am. He makes me want to work harder every day," she said.

In the same interview, she spoke about balancing work and home with Taimur in tow. "I'm at a stage in my life where I don't have to choose between career and family. I'm doing both. I'm an actor but through all the ups and downs I've been a sister, a wife, a mom and none of these roles have deterred me. In fact, it's put me on the right path. My dreams have gotten bigger there's much more to achieve. As an actor, and as a woman," said Kareena.

On the work front, Kareena has Good Newwz with Akshay Kumar, Angrezi Medium with Irrfan Khan and Karan Johar's next Takht.

She's visibly excited about working with Irrfan. She was quoted as saying, "I think it's going to be quite a surreal experience. It's not a romantic pairing. It's a small but interesting part and also I think that I just wanted to get out of my comfort zone and do a movie that would throw me into a different milieu and see how it goes. Whether it's Homi [Adajania, director of Angrezi Medium] or it's Irrfan and Deepak [Dobriyal, actor], I think it's all a different world for me to be a part of, so that would be interesting."

Video courtesy: Mangesh Kamble