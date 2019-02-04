This Viral Photo Has Caught The Eye Of B-Town Celebs Like Amitabh Bachchan, Suniel Shetty & Others!

A picture of a bunch of kids posing for a selfie with a pair of slippers has been going viral on social media. The moving picture captured by an unknown photographer has warmed the cockles of many hearts.

On among them is actor Anupam Kher who was mighty touched by the kids' innocence and took to his Twitter page to share the picture. He captioned it as, "Things turn out best for the people who make the best of the way things turn out.":) #Attitude #Innocence #HeartWarming #SelfieWithAFootwear."

The viral picture impressed other B-town celebrities like Boman Irani, Suniel Shetty, Atul Kasbekar and others.

Sharing the click on his Twitter page, Boman Irani wrote, "You're only as happy as you choose to be. A saying that holds true for one and all!! And I'm sure this selfie deserves more likes than most."

Suniel Shetty captioned this picture as, "Came across this beauuuuuutiful picture which I had to share . "HAPPINESS " truly a state of mind !!!"

"I'm sharing this image that came in on text cause d unbridled innocence n joy of these lovely kids moved me n made me smile in equal measure. Super image that asks questions. If anyone can reliably locate these munchkins n d photog I'd love to personally send them something each," wrote Atul Kasbekar.

However, Amitabh Bachchan had a rather valid observation to make about the picture. Replying to Kasbekar's tweet he wrote. ".. with due respect and apology .. i feel this is photoshopped .. notice that the hand that holds the chappal is different than the rest of his body in size .. to his other hand by his side !!"

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut LIKES Karan Johar; Says He Is In Your Face Whatever He Is!