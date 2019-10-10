ThrowbackThursday: Shweta Bachchan Shares A Pic With Dad Amitabh Bachchan & It's Cute Beyond Words!

Shweta Bachchan always leaves us delighted by sharing throwback pictures with her dad Amitabh Bachchan. It's Throwback Thursday today which means it's time for one more memory from the rare collection.

Recently, Shweta walked down the memory lane and pulled out one cute picture of her and her father from her childhood days. The black-and-white snap features a young Amitabh Bachchan holding baby Shweta in his arms. The latter captioned the picture as, "Home is not a place, it is a person."

Check out the adorable snap here.

Shweta is quite a 'daddy's girl'. In fact, recently when the news broke that Amitabh would be awarded the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke award, she posted a picture of her father on social media and wrote, "Whose your Dada (Saheb Phalke)? Uncontainable excitement, pride, tears, and general hysteria!!! Congratulations Papa." (sic)

She even posted a heartfelt note for him on Fathers' Day that read, "I don't know if I believe in mirrors to souls, but when we smile, you and I, our noses crinkle in the same way, as if choreographed, and our cheeks balloon up just so...to see your face at the end of a long day makes me feel I'm home, no matter where in the world we are, so maybe, just maybe, when I look at us in a picture, sharing a joke, I become a believer xx #carriedawayonFathersDay."

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan will be turning 77 tomorrow and we just can't wait to lay our hands on the pictures from his birthday celebrations.

