Urmila Matondkar: This 90's Interview Hints She Was Destined To Be A Politician All Along

I Want To Pursue Psychology To Connect With People, To Know Their Likes & Dislikes

"Be it acting or psychology, I always wanted to connect with people and know what they like and dislike. Since I am an actor I am able to connect with people. Basically my interest in knowing people's views and know their thinking process might be the reason I always wanted to pursue psychology," said Urmila Matondkar in the 2 decade old interview.

Coming To The Present Day On Why She Joined Politics...

As soon as she joined Congress, Urmila Matondkar was asked what made her to join politics, for which she replied, "If one wants to see the change one has to do something about it. Be the change that you want to see! I have taken this step, and if given a chance, (I will) bring about a change in things I see lacking."

Urmila Matondkar Confident Of Winning The Election

The Rangeela actress stated that she's confident of defeating sitting BJP MP Gopal Shetty from the Mumbai North constituency and said, "I have never left anything incomplete... be it studies or career. The decision to join politics was well thought of and I will give more than 100 per cent to it. My intentions are clear,' she said.

BJP Is Alert About Urmila Matondkar's Candidacy

While Urmila Matondkar is considered a novice in Indian politics, the BJP is alert to the fact that Govinda (Congress) defeated Ram Naik (BJP) during the 2004 Lok Sabha elections and earned the nickname 'giant killer'. The Congress hopes to repeat the same in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and this time with Urmila Matondkar. The results of the elections will be announced on May 23, 2019.