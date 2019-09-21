English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Tiger Shroff Approached For 'Khalnayak' Sequel; Sanjay Dutt Confirms & Reveals Details!

    By
    |

    Subhash Ghai's film, 'Khalnayak' starring Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit and Jackie Shroff was a huge blockbuster when it released in 1993. With chartbuster music and impressive performances, the film was a big success back then.

    sanju

    Recently at an event held in Dubai, Sanjay confirmed that a sequel to 'Khalnayak is on the cards. The star also revealed that his production house has approached Tiger Shroff for a key role in the movie.

    A media report quoted Dutt as saying, "I can't speak for others but we are definitely looking at making a sequel to Khalnayak under the Sanjay S Dutt production house. We are still in the talking phase, and have approached Tiger Shroff to star in the film." While the actor refused to divulge any details, rumours are strong that Tiger has been approached to play Jackie Shroff and Madhuri Dixit's son.

    Helmed by Subhash Ghai, Khalnayak starred Jackie Shroff and Madhuri Dixit as cops in search to nab the dreaded dacoit, Ballu Balram essayed by Sanjay Dutt.

    Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt's latest release, 'Prasthanam' hit the theatrical screens yesterday (September 20). The film opened to negative reviews and failed to impress at the box-office.

    Speaking about Tiger Shroff, the actor will be next in Yash Raj Film's high-octane entertainer, 'War' where he is pitted against Hrithik Roshan. The film is slated to release on October 2. The actor is also a part of 'Baaghi 3' which also stars Shraddha Kapoor.

    Jai Jai Shivshankar Song: Hrithik Roshan & Tiger Shroff's Dance Moves Will Leave Your Jaw Dropped!

    More TIGER SHROFF News

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue