Tiger Shroff Approached For 'Khalnayak' Sequel; Sanjay Dutt Confirms & Reveals Details!

Subhash Ghai's film, 'Khalnayak' starring Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit and Jackie Shroff was a huge blockbuster when it released in 1993. With chartbuster music and impressive performances, the film was a big success back then.

Recently at an event held in Dubai, Sanjay confirmed that a sequel to 'Khalnayak is on the cards. The star also revealed that his production house has approached Tiger Shroff for a key role in the movie.

A media report quoted Dutt as saying, "I can't speak for others but we are definitely looking at making a sequel to Khalnayak under the Sanjay S Dutt production house. We are still in the talking phase, and have approached Tiger Shroff to star in the film." While the actor refused to divulge any details, rumours are strong that Tiger has been approached to play Jackie Shroff and Madhuri Dixit's son.

Helmed by Subhash Ghai, Khalnayak starred Jackie Shroff and Madhuri Dixit as cops in search to nab the dreaded dacoit, Ballu Balram essayed by Sanjay Dutt.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt's latest release, 'Prasthanam' hit the theatrical screens yesterday (September 20). The film opened to negative reviews and failed to impress at the box-office.

Speaking about Tiger Shroff, the actor will be next in Yash Raj Film's high-octane entertainer, 'War' where he is pitted against Hrithik Roshan. The film is slated to release on October 2. The actor is also a part of 'Baaghi 3' which also stars Shraddha Kapoor.

