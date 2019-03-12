Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani, Ananya Pandey & Other Celebs On The Red Carpet Of Matrix Fight Night

Tiger & His Sister Krishna Shroff Organize The Matrix Fight Night

Tiger Shroff and his sister Krishna Shroff organized the Matrix Fight Night on Tuesday night. Tiger looked handsome in a white shirt with a pair of dark wash denims, whereas his sister Krishna wore a light grey top with white trousers and a denim jacket over it.

Disha Patani Looks Pretty In Pink And White

Disha Patani graced the red carpet of the Matrix Fight Night on Tuesday night. She looked very pretty in a pink crop top teamed with a pair of white trousers at the event. She opted for a pair of white sneakers to go with her outfit.

Ananya Pandey In Black

Ananya Pandey was looking very pretty in a sparkly black bodycon dress. She wore a pair of strappy stilettos to complete her look. Ananya is all geared up to make her big Bollywood debut with the film Student Of The Year 2, in which she will star opposite Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria.

Chunky Pandey & His Daughter Rysa

Ananya's father and her sister, Chunky Pandey and Rysa Pandey were also present at the Matrix Fight Night. Chunky was sporting a button down animal printed hoodie with denims, and a pair of black sneakers. Rysa looked cute in a pink sweater with denims and sneakers.

Newlyweds Prateik Babbar & Sanya Sagar

Newlyweds Prateik Babbar and Sanya Sagar looked hot together on the red carpet of the Matrix Fight Night on Tuesday. Prateik was showing off a black Matrix Fight t-shirt, with a black jacket over it, and a pair of ripped denims. Sanya twinned with her hubby in black and denims, wearing a black crop top, and a leather jacket, teamed with ripped denim shorts.

Athiya Shetty In A Casual Chic Look

Athiya Shetty looked casual yet chic at the Matrix Fight Night on Tuesday. She was wearing a shimmery cream top with a beige blazer and a pair of ripped denims.