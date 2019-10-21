Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani Set The Dance Floor On Fire At Hero ISL Opening Ceremony 2019-2020

The Hero Indian Super League's (ISL) opening ceremony in Kochi was a grand affair with Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani taking to the dance floor and setting it on fire. They performed to popular tracks at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and sent fans into a tizzy.

Tiger was the first one to take to the dance floor, grooving to 'Whistle Baja' from his debut film 'Heropanti'. The crowd was seen visibly excited upon watching Tiger's killer moves and of course, his chiselled abs, had fans, particularly female ones, completely drooling over the Baaghi actor. 'Aa Raha Hoon Main' and 'Jai Jai Shiv Shankar' from the recently-released 'War' were some of the other tracks he grooved to. Watch his performance below:

His alleged beau, Disha Patani, was also not far behind. She started off with 'Saki Saki' from 'Batla House', followed by 'Let's Naacho' from 'Kapoor And Sons' and 'Slow Motion' from 'Bharat'. Catch her performance below:

Mollywood celebrity Dulquer Salmaan was also spotted on the stands, having a rollicking time.

Meanwhile, coming to the work front, Tiger is on a high, especially after the stupendous success of 'War', in which he co-starred with his idol Hrithik Roshan and Vaani Kapoor. He's next poised for Baaghi 3, in which he co-stars with Shraddha Kapoor. He also has the official Hindi remake of Rambo in his kitty.

Speaking of Baaghi 3, director Farhad Samji earlier said: "Tiger possesses the lethal combination of aggression on screen and humility off it. He is a sorted kid, with lots of promise and is a huge hit with youngsters. I am impressed with the way he gives his 100 per cent to all his films." The movie will also star Riteish Deshmukh, Ashutosh Rana, Sharman Joshi, Chunky Pandey and Annu Kapoor.

Disha also has a couple of projects in the pipeline including Malang, where she co-stars with Aditya Roy Kapoor.

So, did Tiger and Disha impress you with their killer moves? Let us know in the comments below.