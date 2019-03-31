Tiger Shroff Has A TOUCHING Message For Fans On The Anniversary Of Baaghi 2; Read Up!

The action film Baaghi 2 opened up to fantastic box office collection when it released last year, and on the day that it completed a year, Tiger Shroff had a heartfelt message for his fans and makers of the film.

As reported by Pinkvilla, Tiger Shroff expressed his gratitude for everybody who made the film a big success. He said, "The success of Baaghi 2, first and for most would not have been possible without the love and support of the audiences and my fans and I'm specially fortune and blessed that I got this opportunity to work with Sajid Sir and Ahmed Sir again of course as they were the captains of the ship and spearheaded the whole project and I was just following their vision and nothing else."

He also added, "Also, I'd like to thank the amazing cast and crew. From Disha to Manoj Sir, Randeep Sir, Deepak Dobariyal, Prateik Babbar and all the martial artists and everybody for their hard work. It was just an amazing team effort of all the right energies towards one vision."

Baaghi 2 opened up to a collection of Rs. 25 Crores on day 1, and it even beat Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat in this regard, when the latter itself was one of the highest opening films of 2018.

Meanwhile, next on the work front for Tiger is the film Student Of The Year 2, produced by Karan Johar. Tiger will be acting opposite two Bollywood newbies, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Pandey. The film is scheduled for release on May 10th of this year.

