    Tiger Shroff On Baaghi 3: The Action Is Going To A Lot Bigger!

    After riding high on the success of 'Student Of The Year 2', Tiger Shroff who also hails as the only actor from the young lot in the B - Town to own a movie franchise to his own credit, is all set to surprise all his fans once again with breathtaking stunts in his most anticipated upcoming movie Baaghi 3 which also stars Shraddha Kapoor.

    Talking about the same, Tiger Shroff shares, "The action is going to be a lot bigger in Baaghi 3." After getting us all hyped up with an assurance that the third installment of the action-packed "Baaghi" series is going to have a larger than life appearance as compared to the previous two films of the series, Tiger says further, "And that's why I have begun the prep in terms of sequences, using different weapons and fighting in diverse styles."

    In each of the Baaghi films, the actor has definitely proved himself to be a "Baaghi" - a rebel with consistent delivery of stellar performance. The youngest superstar of the tinsel town who has always taken his fans back with his perfection of acing action films with his kicks and punches is also highly capable of showcasing a softer side in films while his acting prowess of a college-going boy has won hearts in Student Of The Year 2.

    Tiger has gained an omnipresence among the masses with his flawless acting, the consistency as well as jaw-dropping dance, donning his muscular appearance- which makes him the popular face across the tinsel town.

    Winning the label of Student of the Year after the release of the film, Tiger Shroff as Rohan has captivated the interests of the audience with his underdog character. After the humongous success of Baaghi 2, Tiger Shroff will be next seen in an untitled film with Hrithik Roshan, Baaghi 3 and an official remake of Rambo.

    Story first published: Monday, June 24, 2019, 15:19 [IST]
