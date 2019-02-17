English
    Tiger Shroff Opens Up About Dating Disha Patani On Koffee With Karan 6

    Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani are rumored to have been dating for a couple of years now but the two have never admitted it publicly. They starred together in the music video called Befikra back in 2016, which was when rumors started making the rounds that they were dating. Ever since then, Disha and Tiger have been spotted on together on numerous occasions together, enjoying lunch and dinner dates, going on vacation, or just driving around the city late in the night.

    Tiger Opened Up About His Dating Rumors With Disha Patani ON KWK 6

    Tiger Shroff recently appeared on the popular chat show Koffee With Karan 6, wherein Karan Johar asked him about his relationship with Disha Patani, to which Tiger replied, "We don't talk about it that much. I am great friends with her and I love her company. We are keeping it that. We have similar interests and I don't have very many friends in the industry. She is one of the few friends I have and who I am comfortable with."

    On Carrying Disha's Handbag During Lunch Dates

    Disha and Tiger are snapped almost every Sunday enjoying lunch dates at a popular restaurant, and many times, Tiger has walked out with Disha's handbag. When probed about this by Karan, Tiger replied, "Walking out of the restaurant every Sunday holding the bag for her makes me look better."

    He Continues To Say That Disha And Him Are Just Good Friends

    Some time back Tiger had spoken about his link up rumors with Disha to Hindustan Times and had said, "I don't know... it's part and parcel of being an actor. If I happen to be with Disha, it obviously becomes a topic of attention! People like knowing about actors' personal life. I enjoy Disha's company and we get along great. Our friendship remains unaffected."

    On The Work Front For Disha And Tiger

    On the work front, Tiger Shroff will be seen in Student of the Year 2, starring alongside debutantes Tara Sutaria and Ananya Pandey. The actor has also been signed for the third installment of the franchise movie series Baaghi. Disha, on the other hand, will be seen in Salman Khan's movie Bharat, starring with Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan, Tabu, and a cameo role by Varun Dhawan.

    Story first published: Sunday, February 17, 2019, 20:40 [IST]
