Tiger Shroff Recounts Tough Times In Childhood: I Slept On The Floor; It Was The Worst Feeling

Tiger Shroff is a bonafide superstar now, and his journey hasn't been all roses. Although a star kid, Tiger went through a tough phase in his childhood. When his mother, Ayesha Shroff produced the Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif starrer Boom but it failed, the family went through a tight financial crunch. Tiger recalls that he had the worst feeling of his life during that phase.

The 2003 film Boom, starring Big B and Katrina, was leaked before it could even hit theatres, and it turned out to be a big flop. Tiger recounted in an interview that at that time, things he had grown up around had to be sold off to meet ends.

"I remember how our furniture was sold off, one by one. Things I'd grown up seeing around us started disappearing. Then my bed went. I started to sleep on the floor. It was the worst feeling of my life. I wanted to work at that age but I knew I could do nothing to help" Tiger said. He was eleven years old at the time.

Tiger made his debut with Heropanti in 2014, and in just five years time, he has carved a niche for himself in the industry. In his next film, Tiger will be starring opposite his all-time favourite, Hrithik Roshan, whom he absolutely worships. Tiger and Hrithik will be seen in Siddharth Anand's 'War', which is going to be a mega action film.

Although Tiger has experimented with different roles, the audiences have not been so welcoming of this apart from his 'action hero' characters. He is therefore cautious about stepping out of this mould.

He said, "You think of Shah Rukh sir (and) think 'Romance King'. You (look at) Salman Khan, (and) think 'Bhaijaan'. Each one of these guys has a label. That's important in an industry that has so much competition. Every time I do something offbeat, (the audience has) not been as kind, to me. A Flying Jatt or Student Of The Year 2. In A Flying Jatt, I was a bumbling superhero, afraid of heights, fights and of using powers. In SOTY 2, I was a college guy getting bullied. It didn't go down well with my audience. I don't think they could digest me coming from Baaghi 2 to being beaten up by college students."

