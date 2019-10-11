Tiger Shroff Reveals Why He Would Never Dare To Compete With Varun Dhawan Or Ranveer Singh!
Tiger Shroff's latest release, 'War' co-starring Hrithik Roshan is having a smashing run and has already cruised past the 200 crore mark at the box office. Meanwhile, the young lad has already started shooting for Ahmed Khan's 'Baaghi 3' which reunites him with Shraddha Kapoor on the big screen.
Recently while speaking with Bollywood Hungama, Tiger opened up about why he sticks to doing action films and also said that the audience doesn't take his experimentation well.
Tiger Shroff's Fans Were Disappointed When He Was Bullied In SOTY2
While speaking with the entertainment portal, Tiger revealed that right after 'Baaghi 2', he was seen being bullied by college kids in 'Student Of The Year 2' and that wasn't quite appreciated by his fans.
Tiger Says SOTY 2 Didn't Fare As Expected
The 'War' star revealed that he gave a lot of feedback on 'Baaghi 3' script to the makers and they were kind enough to listen to them.
The actor said, "SOTY 2 recovered the money but didn't fare as well as we had hoped for. I had a lot of feedback [on the script]. Ahmed sir [director] and the producer [Sajid Nadiadwala] were kind enough to hear my suggestions."
Playing One's Strength To The Maximum
Reacting to critics pointing out that he always plays it safe by sticking to the action genre, Tiger said an actor needs to exploit his strengths to the maximum when there's so much competition in the industry.
The actor said, "I can't be compared to anyone else in my generation in the genre of films that I do."
The Actor Would Never Dare To Compete With Varun Dhawan Or Ranveer Singh
Tiger explained, "I would never dare to compete with Varun Dhawan or Ranveer Singh. I can't do comedy like them. So, it's fair to say that main apni jagah theek hoon. I am choosing roles that display my action abilities."
Speaking about films, Tiger's next is 'Baaghi 3'. Post wrapping up that film, he will begin work on Siddharth Anand's 'Rambo'.
