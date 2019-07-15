Tiger Shroff: You Have To Know When To Keep Your Mouth Shut

Tiger Shroff is known for his diplomatic statements. Despite being asked about his relationship status with Disha Patani, Tiger has always chosen to take a diplomatic stand and hey, we aren't complaining. Speaking of the same, when Tiger was asked why he plays it so safe while interacting with media, he told a leading daily, "You have to know when to open your mouth and when to keep your mouth shut."

Social media is a powerful tool to make one's voice reach to the masses. However, Tiger Shroff feels, "Lots of people have gotten into trouble because they have said certain things at the wrong time. So for me, I play safe and I keep quiet most of the times. Social media is a powerful tool so you have to use it wisely."

One can run, one can hide but no celebrity can save themselves from online trolling and Tiger Shroff is well aware of this negative side of social media. So, how does the actor handle trolling? Tiger says, "I have been trolled since day one, but if you create some sort of an impact when you are in the limelight, you are the easiest target. I know how to deal with that."

War Teaser: It's Hrithik Roshan vs Tiger Shroff In This Slick Action Film!

Even though Tiger has never confirmed his relationship with Disha Patani, there's constant scrutiny over his personal life. Does he get bothered? "No, it is not disturbing, because it's a part and parcel of life. And the very fact that people are talking about you in itself says you have some sort of an impact, that people want to know about my personal life. Otherwise, who cares if you were nobody? So I am grateful," says Tiger.

Tiger Shroff will be next seen in War, in which he will share screen space with his idol Hrithik Roshan for the first time. The film is slated to hit the theatres on October 2, 2019.