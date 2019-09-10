Tiger Shroff's Sister Krishna Shroff Secretly Married Boyfriend Eban Hayms? Here's The Truth!

Krishna Reacts To Her 'Secret Wedding' Rumours

She told Mumbai Mirror, "It's hilarious, just a term. And it's crazy how there are so many articles saying we were secretly married. Even my mum (Ayesha Shroff) asked me what was going on."

Krishna & Eban Have Been Dating For Four Months

Revealing details about their love story, the star kid revealed that she met Eban through a common friend. "I was catching up with a friend of his whom I hadn't met in long time, but eventually ended up chatting with Eban," she told the tabloid.

Her Brother Tiger Has Known Eban For Five Years

Krishna revealed that Tiger has known Eban for five years as they used to play basketball together. She quickly added that her brother didn't play the cupid and in fact, Eban was unaware that Tiger even had a sister.

She even added that while her mother has met Eban before, she knows enough to not get them involved just yet.

Is Marriage On The Cards For The Lovebirds?

To this, Krishna told the tabloid, "It's only been four months...We are just living in the moment and enjoying each other's company."

Bollywood Dreams

When asked if Eban had Bollywood aspirations, Krishna revealed that that while he is interested in acting someday, his focus is on music and sports at present. She was quoted as saying, "He's interested in films, but right now, he's into sports and makes his own music, including rap, hip hop and R&B. He has worked in projects in LA and Australia."