Tiger Shroff SNUBS Nepotism: 'There Is Enough Work Opportunities For Outsiders In The Film Industry'

There's Plenty Of Opportunities For Outsiders In The Film Industry

"I think everyone is getting enough work opportunities in the film industry. Now, the small screens are also opening to a lot of talent. There is Netflix and Amzon as well as the big screens so, I think there are opportunities for everybody now. If you are talented and if you do good work then, work comes to you. It is as simple as that," said Tiger Shroff.

I'm Glad I Got The Opportunity To Work iIn SOTY 2

"I am very glad that I got a chance to work in Student of The Year 2. It's a very different world for me altogether. It's a very different character. I am not a superman. In this film, if you will punch me then, I will bleed,'' he said.

SOTY 2 Was Such A Fun Experience

Tiger Shroff further commeted on his role in SOTY 2, ''It's not like I am indestructible so, I am very thankful that I had Karan (Johar) sir and Punit (Malhotra) sir to guide me through the journey. I had a great time shooting the whole film. I wouldn't say it was breather but it was definitely a light and fun experience."

Student Of The Year 2 Grand Release

Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday starrer Student Of The Year is scheduled to hit the theatres on May 10, 2019. The movie is directed by Punit Malhotra and co-produced by Karan Johar under his home banner Dharma Productions.