    Tiger Shroff On Being Trolled: I've Been Getting Trolls And Memes Since My First Film Released

    By Pti
    He may be the newest action star in Bollywood but Tiger Shroff says his latest film, Student of the Year 2 was a breather from the death-defying stunts routine of his past films. The actor, who is looking to recreate the success of his last release, Baaghi 2 in the SOTY 2, said playing Rohan, a regular college boy in the film, humanised him.

    "This is the most different film I've ever done till date. It's a different world, it's a different me. Working on this one was like being stripped off of my powers. So, if someone will punch me, I'll bleed.

    "I like the fact that the film has humanised me. He's a normal college going boy, he is not a one-man army. He's not someone who is fighting for the nation or saving someone. He is sort of saving himself. It was refreshing," Tiger told PTI in an interview.

    The 29-year-old actor described his character as a happy-go-lucky person, who cares a lot for his friends. "There comes a time in the film when he decides to put himself ahead and follows his dreams...'You bully me or pick on me', but that doesn't mean he'll not bite back eventually," he added.

    Tiger was at the centre of social media memes and trolls frenzy the day the film's trailer dropped. The movie also features debutantes Ananya Pandey and Tara Sutaria.

    Asked about handling criticism, the actor said, "I've been getting trolls and memes since my first film released. It means nothing to me. But I guess, any sort of PR is good PR."

    After SOTY 2, he will return to his action avatar as he gets ready for the upcoming action film, Baaghi 3 and an untitled project with Hrithik Roshan. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the movie also stars Vaani Kapoor. Tiger told PTI that the movie, which is a Yash Raj Films production, will hit the theatres in October, whereas Baaghi 3 is likely to debut in February 2020.

    Directed by Punit Malhotra, SOTY 2 is slated to be released Friday.

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 7, 2019, 16:32 [IST]
