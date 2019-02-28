English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Tigmanshu Dhulia: Audience Taste Deteriorating, Trash Films Earn Rs 200 Cr

    By
    |

    There might be a conversation around mid-budget films doing exceptionally well at the box office but filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia believes such cases should be considered as an exception as films with 'trash and filth' still continue to make money. The filmmaker, who has helmed acclaimed films like Paan Singh Tomar and the Saheb Biwi Aur Gangsterfranchise, says contrary to popular belief, the taste of the audiences has deteriorated.

    "I've seen the taste of the audience has changed. It's also segregated a bit. Earlier, we used to make one film and it catered to everybody. Now certain films will only be seen by a certain kind of people.

    tigmanshu-dhulia-says-trash-films-earn-rs-200-cr

    "The taste of the general audience, including the middle class and the upper middle class has deteriorated drastically," Tigmanshu told PTI.

    The director said the change in audiences' liking is a reflection of the societal upheavals.
    "There used to be a director called Dada Kondke, who was a super hit filmmaker. All his films used to do really well but they were watched by the frontbenchers, the labour class. No one from the respectable family used to go and watch those film.

    "Now suddenly you see these 'Dhamaals' and all these films, whose trailers itself have so much trash, filth, earn Rs 200 crore. That means they are being watched by the multiplex audience."

    Last year, the Hindi film industry witnessed failures of all the top stars' projects, from "Race 3", "Thugs of Hindostan" to Zero", while films like "Stree", "Andhadhun" and "Badhai Ho" scored big.

    The director says it is too soon to jump the gun and say that the times have completely changed. "It is an exception, not the rule. In 2012, 'Kahaani', 'English Vinglish' and 'Paan Singh Tomar' also did really well. And then there was a gap of three-four years and then again last year was good. It's sporadic."

    Tigmanshu is currently promoting his latest, "Milan Talkies", a film he has been planning to make since 2012. When asked whether he gets upset by the box-office scores of films he does not consider good, Tigmanshu said "not really."

    "My frustration is when I'm not able to make the kind of films I want to make. That's the biggest frustration. I want to tell different stories but not in the same way. Hindi films stories are told in a certain way.

    "The content is changing, but you still have to have a hero, a heroine, friends. The way the story is told, that screenplay needs to change."

    Milan Talkies features Ali Fazal, Shraddha Srinath, Sikander Kher and Ashutosh Rana, among others. The film, co-written by Tigmanshu and Kamal Pandey, is scheduled to release on March 15.

    Credits - PTI

    Read more about: tigmanshu dhulia
    Story first published: Thursday, February 28, 2019, 13:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 28, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue