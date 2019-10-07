Toofan: Farhan Akhtar Calls Hollywood Action Choregrapher Darrell Foster A ‘Task Master’

After leaving us awed with his performance in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Farhan Akhtar is all ready for another sports film. Playing the role of a boxer, Farhan will be starring in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Toofan. Farhan has been working with Hollywood action choreographer, Darrell Foster, who has previously worked with the likes of Will Smith, Jada Pinkett-Smith, Eddie Murphy, and so on.

Talking about his training sessions with Darrell, Farhan called him a 'taskmaster' who also looks out for him. Read on.

In an interview, Farhan said, "Darrell has been boxing since the age of 10. Now at 61, he is fitter than most teenagers I've seen." Farhan began prepping for the movie in March.

The choreography of action for this movie has to be detailed and nuanced. 'While shooting, if I'd cover my face completely in a boxing stance, the audience will not be able to see me. At the same time, I can't lower my arms such that I look like I'm waiting to get hit. That's the kind of gap that Darrell bridged. He also designed most of the choreography," said Farhan.

He further added, "He's a taskmaster, but he also looks out for you, as well as the rest of the boxers on set; constantly ensuring they're all doing okay'.

In Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Farhan essayed the role of former Indian track and field sprinter, Milkha Singh. Explaining the difference in training required for running and boxing, Farhan said, "Running is not an alien concept. Everyone can run, some faster than the others, but you always have the general knowledge. Boxing is something I had to learn from scratch because I had never done it before. I am loving every bit of it." To help him learn boxing, the filmmakers have flown in professional boxer, Drew Neal.

The second schedule of shoot for Toofan will begin in November.

