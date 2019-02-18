Total Dhamaal: Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit And Others Pose For Pictures During The Film’s Promotions

Anil Kapoor's Uber - Cool Look

Anil Kapoor was at the promotions of his upcoming movie Total Dhamaal, in New Delhi today. He looked absolutely suave in a black turtleneck sweater, black trousers, and a black trench coat which he wore over it. He teamed his look with a pair of black shoes, and sunglasses. Anil was last seen in the movie Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, alongside his daughter Sonam Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla.

Madhuri Dixit Is A Complete Boss Lady

Madhuri Dixit looked simply beautiful as always during the promotions of Total Dhamaal in New Delhi. She was in her boss lady avatar, wearing a beige velvet pantsuit with a beige tank top. Madhuri will also be seen in Karan Johar's production Kalank which is set to hit the theatres on April 19th, 2019. The movie stars Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Varun Dhawan, Kunal Khemu, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur apart from Madhuri.

Riteish Dressed For The Summer

Riteish Deshmukh sported a casual yet cool avatar while promoting his upcoming film Total Dhamaal today. He was dressed for the summer in a baby pink t-shirt, white denims, and a suave black and white printed jacket. Riteish is also currently filming for Marjaavaan, starring Siddhant Malhotra, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh.

Ajay Devgn Looks Suave In His Leather Jacket

Ajay Devgn looked totally cool during the promotions of Total Dhamaal in New Delhi today. He wore a black leather jacket over a black tee and teamed it with classic denims and a pair of black sneakers. Ajay was last seen in Ranveer Singh's film Simmba, where he made a cameo appearance. Simmba stormed the box office and became the biggest hit of director Rohit Shetty's career so far.

Total Dhamaal Team Poses For Pictures

Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit, Ritesih Deshmukh, Anil Kapoor, and Jeetendra came together for a picture during the promotions of Total Dhamaal in Delhi.