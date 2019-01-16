English
    Total Dhamaal Director Indra Kumar On Rajkumar Hirani's Sexual Harassment Allegations: I Am Shocked!

    The #MeToo movement is knocking on the doors of Bollywood quite hard since last year and even top and powerful names in the industry have not been spared. The latest to be accused is Rajkumar Hirani, the director of superhits, such as Munna Bhai MBBS, 3 Idiots, PK, Sanju and many more. A woman from his own team who worked under him in many projects accused him of sexual harassment and this has taken everyone by surprise.

    Total Dhamaal Director Indra Kumar On Rajkumar Hirani's Sexual Harassment Allegations!

    Indra Kumar, the director of Total Dhamaal opened up by saying that he is shocked hearing Rajkumar Hirani's name in the #MeToo movement. "I am very shocked, that a gentleman like Rajkumar Hirani has been pulled into the MeToo movement," he said to Mumbai Mirror.

    When Asked If Rajkumar Hirani Is Guilty Of Doing Something Wrong!

    The Total Dhamaal director played it safe by saying, "I hope that the truth comes out soon. We shouldn't pass judgements at this point."

    After #MeToo, Everyone Is Treated More Responsibly

    "I don't see any fear, everyone is behaving normally, rather respect for women has increased. Earlier, there were instances when women weren't treated right, now everyone is more responsible," Indra Kumar summed it up.

    Rajkumar Hirani

    Also, Rajkumar Hirani's name has been removed from the Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga posters and we'll have to see how the sexual harassment case will pan out. Several Bollywood stars have stood by him and started a hashtag #IstandWithRajuHirani.

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 16, 2019, 14:52 [IST]
