Total Dhamaal Director Indra Kumar On Rajkumar Hirani's Sexual Harassment Allegations: I Am Shocked!

Total Dhamaal Director Indra Kumar On Rajkumar Hirani's Sexual Harassment Allegations!

Indra Kumar, the director of Total Dhamaal opened up by saying that he is shocked hearing Rajkumar Hirani's name in the #MeToo movement. "I am very shocked, that a gentleman like Rajkumar Hirani has been pulled into the MeToo movement," he said to Mumbai Mirror.

When Asked If Rajkumar Hirani Is Guilty Of Doing Something Wrong!

The Total Dhamaal director played it safe by saying, "I hope that the truth comes out soon. We shouldn't pass judgements at this point."

After #MeToo, Everyone Is Treated More Responsibly

"I don't see any fear, everyone is behaving normally, rather respect for women has increased. Earlier, there were instances when women weren't treated right, now everyone is more responsible," Indra Kumar summed it up.

Rajkumar Hirani

Also, Rajkumar Hirani's name has been removed from the Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga posters and we'll have to see how the sexual harassment case will pan out. Several Bollywood stars have stood by him and started a hashtag #IstandWithRajuHirani.