Total Dhamaal First Look: Ajay Devgn's Co-Star Is Crystal From Hollywood Film 'Hangover 2'!

Folks, do you remember the monkey in Hangover 2 who rested on the shoulders of Zach Galifianakis while he and his friends were stranded in Bangkok? Well, she's all set to make her debut in Bollywood and guess what, her co-star is none other than Ajay Devgn.

The makers of Total Dhamaal have released the first look of the film announcing Crystal's Bollywood debut. The social media page of Fox Star Hindi wrote, "After starring in Hangover 2, George of the Jungle and Night at the Museum, she is set to make her Bollywood debut with Total Dhamaal! Watch out for Crystal!🐒😉 #TotalDhamaal trailer releasing soon!"

Check out the picture here-

The first look has Crystal dressed in shirt and trousers as she poses on Ajay's shoulders who is wearing green shirt with a bandana around his neck along with dark glares. Crystal who belongs to the Capuchin breed of monkeys has starred in films like George of the Jungle, Night At The Museum and The Hangover Part II.

Speaking about Total Dhamaal, the film also has Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit Nene reuniting on the big screen after a gap of 18 years.

Talking about sharing screen space with Anil, the 'dhak-dhak' girl had earlier shared, "I know our pairing has been popular over the years and the fans will get to see us as a couple again in 'Total Dhamaal' after a long time. But you'll get to see a totally new side to our pairing. This film has put a new spin on my chemistry with Anil Kapoor and I'm sure people will like that."

Directed by Inder Kumar, Total Dhamaal also stars Esha Gupta, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey, Boman Irani, Sanjay Mishra, Mahesh Manjrekar and Johny Lever. Sonakshi Sinha will be recreating the popular song 'Mungada' from Inkar for this film.

The actress had shared, "It has the potential of becoming a chartbuster again. The makers are shooting it on a lavish scale, making everything larger than life. I am super excited about it."

Total Dhamaal is slated to release on 22nd February, 2019.

