Total Dhamaal First Poster: Ajay, Anil, Madhuri, Arshad Get Ready For The Wildest Adventure Ever!

A few days ago, Ajay Devgn had dropped the first look of Inder Kumar's upcoming film Total Dhamaal featuring him with the monkey Crystal from the Hollywood flick 'Hangover 2'. Since then, we were eagerly waiting for the makers to drop some more surprises. Well folks, the wait has finally come to an end!

The first poster of Total Dhamaal is out and it promises to be the wildest adventure ever! With an ensemble star cast which includes names like Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Javed Jaffery, Johnnny Lever, we just can't wait for this comic-caper to tickle our funny bone.

The first poster has the star cast literally holding each other's back. But what's caught our attention is the silhouette of animals in the backdrop. Is this film got to do something with the jungle? Guess, we will have to wait till the movie hits the big screens.

Total Dhamaal brings back the iconic jodi of Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit back on the celluoid after a gap of 17 years.

Speaking about this reunion, Madhuri was earlier quoted as saying. "I know our pairing has been popular over the years and the fans will get to see us as a couple again in 'Total Dhamaal' after a long time. But you'll get to see a totally new side to our pairing. This film has put a new spin on my chemistry with Anil Kapoor and I'm sure people will like that."

When director Indra Kumar was quizzed about getting such a dreamy ensemble together, he was quoted as saying by Mumbai Mirror, "It was more nostalgic as I was teaming up with Ajay, Anil and Madhuri after a long time. There was no trouble getting any of the actors on board because their tracks had them laughing out loud. It took just one narration to get the cast in place. And as a director, I've played to everyone's strengths."

Produced by Fox Star Studios, Ajay Devgn Films, Ashok Thakeria, Indra Kumar, Shri Adhikari Brothers, Anand Pandit and co-produced by Sangeeta Ahir and Kumar Mangat Pathak, Total Dhamaal is slated to release on 22nd February, 2019.

