LEAKED! Total Dhamaal Full Movie Available On Tamilrockers For Download In HD Quality

Loyd Pereira‏ @LoydPereira24

"#TotalDhamaal a perfect watch it was just laughed my lungs out, would appreciate ppl to go and watch this mad Comedy Film . And what a acting done by all the actors not a dull moment in the film(except the end scene)rest of the movie is just awsm. A family friendly movie." [sic]

Arun Singh‏ @MrArun_Singh

"I saw #TotalDhamaal it was outstanding comedy movie..All actors doing job very very well... specially @AnilKapoor & @Riteishd his bhojpuri language very sweet this movie gonna blockbuster of 2019..& Great msg from the end by animals scene..." [sic]

Ravinder Singh‏ @ravirana0448

"@ajaydevgn you and your team made all of us laugh #Paisa #TotalDhamaal." [sic]

Nikhil Ram‏ @Nikhil_Rams

"Good content works. As simple as that. People want their time & money's worth!! Holiday / non-holiday / exams / cricket match etc are secondary factors which come into consideration much later. Pehle toh picture achchi honi chahiye & #TotalDhamaal is an entertaining film. Period ." [sic]

Prasanna Mangrulkar‏ @prasannaman

"@ajaydevgn my 8 year son liked #TotalDhamaal too much! He is also a great fan of #singham." [sic]

Vikaas Kalantri‏ @VikasKalantri

"The highlight of #TotalDhamaal are undoubtedly @AnilKapoor & @MadhuriDixit the grace the charm and effortless acting shine out. How young are you both. Wow. Awesome twosome i must say. Too freaking good. Can watch it again and again only for u." [sic]

B H A G W A T‏ @BhagwatDaberao

"@ajaydevgn's GPS scene and @Riteishd 's helicopter scene are highlight of the movie .. #totaldhamaal..... Movie sahi hai bey....." [sic]