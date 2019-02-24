LEAKED! Total Dhamaal Full Movie Available On Tamilrockers For Download In HD Quality
Bollywood is in big trouble as the notorious site, Tamilrockers, continues to leak all the latest movies for download and that too in good print! While many netizens rely on this notorious site so that they can watch the movie without spending any buck on tickets, celebs and film-makers are all worried! Total Dhamaal is the latest victim as the film gets leaked online by Tamilrockers and needless to mention it will affect the business of the movie.
Meanwhile, here's how netizens reacted after watching Total Dhamaal.
Loyd Pereira @LoydPereira24
"#TotalDhamaal a perfect watch it was just laughed my lungs out, would appreciate ppl to go and watch this mad Comedy Film . And what a acting done by all the actors not a dull moment in the film(except the end scene)rest of the movie is just awsm. A family friendly movie." [sic]
Arun Singh @MrArun_Singh
"I saw #TotalDhamaal it was outstanding comedy movie..All actors doing job very very well... specially @AnilKapoor & @Riteishd his bhojpuri language very sweet this movie gonna blockbuster of 2019..& Great msg from the end by animals scene..." [sic]
Ravinder Singh @ravirana0448
"@ajaydevgn you and your team made all of us laugh #Paisa #TotalDhamaal." [sic]
Nikhil Ram @Nikhil_Rams
"Good content works. As simple as that. People want their time & money's worth!! Holiday / non-holiday / exams / cricket match etc are secondary factors which come into consideration much later. Pehle toh picture achchi honi chahiye & #TotalDhamaal is an entertaining film. Period ." [sic]
Prasanna Mangrulkar @prasannaman
"@ajaydevgn my 8 year son liked #TotalDhamaal too much! He is also a great fan of #singham." [sic]
Vikaas Kalantri @VikasKalantri
"The highlight of #TotalDhamaal are undoubtedly @AnilKapoor & @MadhuriDixit the grace the charm and effortless acting shine out. How young are you both. Wow. Awesome twosome i must say. Too freaking good. Can watch it again and again only for u." [sic]
B H A G W A T @BhagwatDaberao
"@ajaydevgn's GPS scene and @Riteishd 's helicopter scene are highlight of the movie .. #totaldhamaal..... Movie sahi hai bey....." [sic]