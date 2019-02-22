Total Dhamaal Live Audience Movie Review: See What The Audience Says About The Ajay Devgn Starrer
Ajay Devgn starrer Total Dhamaal has hit the theatres today on February 22, 2019 and several of them are enjoying the first day first show of this laugh riot. The previous installments of Dhamaal were a superhit at the box office and this movie is expected to overtake them all in terms of collections. We've collated the live audience review of Total Dhamaal, so check them out below...
MariamK @MariamK59
"Just watched #TotalDhamaal. A total paisa vasool film. Absolutely loved Johnny Lever. Javed Jaffery was tooooo funny. The perfect entertainer. Go catch it this weekend."
Sufyan @sufyan_atta
"#TotalDhamaal was too good and funny ,nice to see @MadhuriDixit once again with super hit. Simply WOW."
Himanshu Yadav @whohimanshuraja
"#TotalDhamaalReview is the best this movie is very funny so congratulations to @ajaydevgn @MadhuriDixit @AnilKapoor or other cast..Of #TotalDhamaal movie."
Abdul Qadir @mir_srkian
"Interval :- #TotalDhamaal one of the best comedy movie in last 5 years Bhai maza aa gaya gajab #TotalDhamaal #TotalDhamaalReview #TotalDhamaalReview."
Umair Sandhu @UmairFilms
"First Review of #TotalDhamaal from UAE ! On the whole, it's seriously hilarious movie that lives up to its title. it's dhamaal all the way. If you are not looking for wisdom and rationale in a light-hearted entertainer, I am sure you will savor this carnival of claptrap."
Vinay Pandit @vnaypandit
"Watch #TotalDhamaal it's a total family entertainer Laughed my guts out . A must watch entertainer."
Himanshu Yadav @whohimanshuraja
"This is the #Dhamaal movie part.3 and all the part are osm but this part. #TotalDhamaal is the best part from my expectations so leave or express your expectations about #TotalDhamaal in the reply box.... #TotalDhamaalReview is 10 out of 10...."
Umer Adil @omer_adil
"#TotalDhamaal is Totally Dhamaaal full patakha comedyy must watch guys."
